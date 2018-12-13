Mabe and his accuser face off at hearing
The much anticipated internal enquiry of ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and his former personal assistant got under way yesterday, with the victim’s boyfriend by her side.
Thulani Nhlapo, the boyfriend of the victim, was at Luthuli House along with ANC Youth League greater Alexandra branch, to offer support to Mabe’s former PA.
Speaking to Sowetan outside Luthuli House yesterday, the branch’s regional chairperson Thabang Ledige said they were not deterred by the no-show of other party structures.
“We are here to show support to one of our own who has been sexually harassed by a senior leader of the ANC, Pule Mabe, and to also speak against the issues of sexual harassment in the workplace,” said Ledige.
“We are not interested in how many people are for this cause because we understand the influence and the power that comrade Pule has, we know that other people are probably intimidated.”
His remarks follow allegations made by a 26-year-old woman, whose name is known to Sowetan, accusing Mabe of sexual harassment, cutting her salary and emotionally abusing her when she rebuffed his sexual advances on at least two occasions.
Ledige said the branch was hopeful that the inquiry co-chaired by ANC national executive members S’dumo Dlamini and Thoko Didiza would be very transparent and fair.
The inquiry was still under way until late afternoon yesterday.
At the time of going to print, ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete said the inquiry was still continuing and the outcome was not yet known.
“We are waiting for the final outcome, at this stage we do not know what has transpired inside, we are also waiting,” said Legoete.
He said both Mabe and the victim brought their legal representatives and also present was the ANC’s presenter, who acts as a prosecutor in normal processes.
The victim wrote a 14-page letter to the ANC’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte describing her period in Mabe’s office as “the most difficult four months”.
Mabe has taken special leave.