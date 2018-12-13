Mabe and his accuser face off at hearing

“We are here to show support to one of our own who has been sexually harassed by a senior leader of the ANC, Pule Mabe, and to also speak against the issues of sexual harassment in the workplace,” said Ledige.

“We are not interested in how many people are for this cause because we understand the influence and the power that comrade Pule has, we know that other people are probably intimidated.”

His remarks follow allegations made by a 26-year-old woman, whose name is known to Sowetan, accusing Mabe of sexual harassment, cutting her salary and emotionally abusing her when she rebuffed his sexual advances on at least two occasions.

Ledige said the branch was hopeful that the inquiry co-chaired by ANC national executive members S’dumo Dlamini and Thoko Didiza would be very transparent and fair.