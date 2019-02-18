The ANC's Luthuli House grievance panel chaired by former Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini has found the governing party's national spokesman‚ Pule Mabe‚ not guilty of the sexual harassment charges laid against him by a female staff member.

To this end‚ the panel declared the matter "closed"‚ albeit with suggestions that the ANC should adopt a sexual harassment policy.

The panel absolved Mabe who was last year accused by a staff member in the ANC communications department of soliciting sexual favours.

The complainant alleged that when she complained about the advances‚ she was demoted and her salary slashed.