Panel got it all wrong on Mabe

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was cleared of sexual harassment charges after the ruling party's grievance panel ruled there was no evidence against him.

When the panel - comprising national executive committee (NEC) members Sdumo Dlamini, Thoko Didiza and two others - reached this conclusion did they consider the power relations between the suspect and the victim?

Mabe, by virtue of being party spokesperson and also an NEC member, is a powerful figure and was the young woman's boss.

How was she supposed to kick him out of her hotel room at night as he worked, apparently worried he would fall asleep alone in his room.

How did Mabe explain the allegation that on the woman's second day in the job, he allegedly worked from her room again until she fell asleep, only for her to wake up and find him in her bed with his legs on top of her?

How did the panel not find evidence of harassment in all this?

Why were party elders - not Dlamini and Didiza, who are still active in politics and therefore susceptible to influence - not appointed to the ruling party's grievance panel?

What are the chances of the two having considered party or some other undeclared interests when they cleared Mabe?

Had they ruled against him, was that decision not going to affect the interests of some grouping or the other in the ANC?