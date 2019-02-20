Mabe accuser taking grief he's been cleared

The woman who accused ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe of sexual harassment is unhappy with him being cleared of any wrongdoing.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the alleged incident, the woman told Sowetan that the matter was not closed as she was disgruntled with how the grievance panel handled it.

"I'm definitely not happy, but I will give you more material for you to understand why I'm not happy. I can't say I am fine, but I am taking it one day at a time," she said.

Mabe was reinstated into his position this week after the panel led by former Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and ANC national executive committee member Thoko Didiza cleared him.

Without revealing the details about how she intended to challenge the matter, the victim said she was not satisfied with the panel's findings.

When asked if the matter was closed, the woman responded: "No, no, it's not, it can never be."

Sowetan has learnt that the victim will be meeting with ANC human resources officials today to finalise her redeployment to a different department within the ruling party structures.

Yesterday, Mabe's accuser was also meant to meet with her ANC Youth League Greater Alexandra branch, where a way forward was to be discussed.

Details of Mabe's alleged sexual abuse were laid bare last year in a 14-page letter written by the accuser, addressed to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.