'It was not the worst kind of rape': HIV+ man appeals life sentence

While the high court conceded that a rapist was intelligent, in its sentencing it showed it did not think his defense was particularly clever.

The 44-year-old HIV-positive man from the small Eastern Cape town of Patensie argued that it was not “the worst kind of rape” because his victim did not contract HIV.

TimesLIVE has withheld the man’s name to protect his victim.

The father of four, described in court documents as a “churchgoer”, appealed a life sentence he received for rape and housebreaking in the high court in Grahamstown this month. But a full bench of the court threw the book at him.