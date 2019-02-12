Church leader faces several rape cases in two courts

A Limpopo pastor, together with five senior members of his church, will today appear in the Seshego magistrate's court on charges which include rape.

The 57-year-old leader of a church in Seshego, Polokwane, was arrested yesterday on charges of multiple rape, fraud, theft, extortion, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, concealment of deaths and kidnapping.

Police said the arrest of the six followed intensive investigations after numerous congregants were severely assaulted inside the church premises.

Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the arrests yesterday and said investigations were still under way.

"In relation to the concealment of deaths, we have gathered that some of the congregants would go to the church ill, hoping the pastor's prayers would help them heal but they would later die and their burials would be conducted inside the church premises without cases being reported," he said.

Mojapelo added: "The pastor is also suspected of having raped girls as young as 14. More than 40 cases of rape and assault are being investigated against the pastor."

The arrested senior members of the church are aged between 24 and 59, police said.

Police said the pastor had allegedly been on the run since a warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday.