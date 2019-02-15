A man who was stabbed and his partner raped after being kidnapped by a taxi driver had his testimony about the ordeal interrogated in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday.

He is a witness in the trial of a "fake Uber" gang who used the e-hailing service app to kidnap‚ rape and rob multiple women in 2016.

Elias Mankgane‚ Daniel Maswikaneng‚ Treasure Bonga and Themba Mkhwanazi have pleaded not guilty to the crime spree in the South Gauteng High Court‚ sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

The man‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of his wife‚ testified earlier that they had requested an Uber about 2am after a night out in Sunninghill.

Two assailants with knives had emerged from the boot of the vehicle. The man was stabbed‚ both were robbed and taken to a house in Ekurhuleni where the woman was raped.