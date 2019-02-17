Pastor to know his fate on rape cases next month

Judgment against the controversial Limpopo pastor charged with two counts of rape has been reserved for March 22.

Pastor Madidimalo James Thubakgale of the Devine Deliverance Church of Christ in Seshego appeared in the Mankweng Regional Court on Friday, where judgment was scheduled to be handed down following two cases against him for allegedly raping two women in 2012. Thubakgale, 57, requested a postponement for medical reasons.

He was granted R2,000 bail for the rapes of a 14-year-old girl and another woman aged 18 at the time.

Thubakgale is currently in police holding cells after he was arrested last Monday on other counts of rapes, fraud and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He was arrested together with five senior members of his church.