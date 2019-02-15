Theft of over 100 guns sparks fears

Police are concerned that the theft of more than 100 firearms from a gun shop in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, may lead to an increase in the so-called "trio crimes" of house and business robberies and hijacking.

"We are concerned that our trio crimes will escalate because of this robbery," police spokesperson Pearl van Staad said yesterday.

The Limpopo Arms and Ammunition shop came under attack from robbers on Wednesday morning. Five armed suspects fled in a Silver Mitsubishi Triton, which was recovered nearby.

Van Staad said an unknown man first entered the shop and asked a manager to be shown some firearms.

The manager said the man was looking at the stock on the counter when he pulled out a Glock pistol and held him up and two staff members.