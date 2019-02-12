Pair easing the pain via blogging

South Africa's video blogging (vlogging) scene is rapidly growing with celebrities taking advantage of making money from telling their stories through the platform.

Joining the list is US-born Leslee Dalton-Neshehe (the estranged wife of former Muvhango actor Mutodi Neshehe) and Bonolo Moeketsi, ex-wife of TV actor Kabelo Moalusi.

The two friends have started a YouTube channel talk show, Salts and Pepperrr where they tackle their life issues such as marriage, life after divorce and single motherhood.

Dalton-Neshehe, a certified life coach, was married to Mutodi for 15 years and has been in a messy divorce for the past two years. She said her divorce was an emotional and financially painful journey and one of the issues the channel will air.

"Bonolo and I felt that as

divorcees, it was important that we share our experiences and the pain we went through with the aim of encouraging other women out there who are going through the same journey.

"We want to give other women permission to speak about their struggles, because a lot of people don't speak out, they feel isolated and depressed."