Pair easing the pain via blogging
South Africa's video blogging (vlogging) scene is rapidly growing with celebrities taking advantage of making money from telling their stories through the platform.
Joining the list is US-born Leslee Dalton-Neshehe (the estranged wife of former Muvhango actor Mutodi Neshehe) and Bonolo Moeketsi, ex-wife of TV actor Kabelo Moalusi.
The two friends have started a YouTube channel talk show, Salts and Pepperrr where they tackle their life issues such as marriage, life after divorce and single motherhood.
Dalton-Neshehe, a certified life coach, was married to Mutodi for 15 years and has been in a messy divorce for the past two years. She said her divorce was an emotional and financially painful journey and one of the issues the channel will air.
"Bonolo and I felt that as
divorcees, it was important that we share our experiences and the pain we went through with the aim of encouraging other women out there who are going through the same journey.
"We want to give other women permission to speak about their struggles, because a lot of people don't speak out, they feel isolated and depressed."
The first video of the show went online on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram two weeks ago with over 1,000 views combined.
She said as the platform continues to grow, they hope to offer workshops and seminars for both men and women to help heal a society that is broken.
Moeketsi, a mother of three girls, has also put behind the pain she experienced during her divorce process. She is now focusing on her new partner and going back to school.
Des Latham, former GCIS chief director and social media expert, said such content can be profitable but this is a fickle business, he warns.
"You won't become a millionaire without millions of views per video."
Leading Vloggers
YouTube channels that are growing in Mzansi:
The Microwave Boys - a trio of friends who host a current affairs show. The show has over one million total views, and over 10,000 subscribers.
Pap Culture is run by three vloggers, Nwabisa Mda, Thembe Mahlaba and Bongeka Masango. The trio tackle serious issues from rape culture, race, gender and money.
Interesting international channels include: Jada Pinkett-Smith's Facebook show Red table Talk.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's YouTube channel.