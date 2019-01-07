Towards the end of 2017‚ while in Grade 11‚ one of the top students of Crestway Senior Secondary School in Cape Town found out she was pregnant.

Last week‚ the young woman beat the odds when she‚ and the father of her child‚ passed matric.

On January 4 2019‚ 18-year-old Waseema de Jager posted a picture of her small family on Facebook. In it‚ she and her partner‚ Abid Taliep‚ who was also her classmate‚ are holding their matric statements‚ along with their son.

“Look son‚ we did it for you‚” she captioned the photograph.

The picture has since gone viral‚ being shared thousands of times‚ with others adding their stories of beating the odds.

De Jager‚ who obtained a Bachelor’s pass‚ while her boyfriend received a Diploma admission‚ said the road to success wasn’t easy. “Our parents are strict and were very disappointed when they found out. Another challenge was going to school and letting the principal know‚” she said.

With her being an A-student‚ her teachers and principal were shocked‚ some thinking it could be the end of her school career.