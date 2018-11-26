South Africa

Frequently raped by men from her village, 12-year-old is now pregnant

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 26 November 2018 - 15:51
Three men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl repeatedly since last year. She is now pregnant and paternity tests are expected to reveal the identity of the father.
Three men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl repeatedly since last year. She is now pregnant and paternity tests are expected to reveal the identity of the father.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Three men stand accused of having raped a 12-year-old girl repeatedly since last year. Paternity tests will be conducted after she was discovered to be pregnant.

Police arrested two of the suspects, who are aged 56 and 61, at Pampierstad in the Northern Cape on Friday. On Sunday afternoon a 20-year-old suspect was arrested at Welkom in the Free State after a police manhunt.

This child rapist is never getting out of jail

His victims were only eight‚ nine and eleven years old. At knife-point‚ he forced their little friends to watch as he raped them. Now justice has ...
News
8 months ago

"The three were arrested after the provincial commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lt-Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri, ordered the activation of the 72-hour action plan for the speedy arrest of the three," said spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

Ramatseba said it was not the first time the child had been raped by the three. 

"The three suspects are accused of having abused the girl on different occasions. It is reported the girl was raped since 2017 and she is reported to have been impregnated."

Rape victim’s long, difficult road to justice

Acting judge rules police were negligent in handling Andy Kawa’s case – and are liable for 40% of the damages proved
News
3 days ago

Ramatseba indicated that paternity tests would be conducted to determine which man impregnated the girl.    

"The provincial commissioner has assured the community of Pampierstad that the police will ensure that the case is properly investigated in order for the law to take its course," said Ramatseba.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Kgomotso Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Further police investigations are under way. 

READ MORE:

Pupil relives rape 'by school guard'

An AB Xuma Primary School patroller called a pupil to the guardroom, fiddled with her vagina and wiped off her tears as she cried from pain.
News
3 days ago

How cop nabbed taxi rapist

Tlala John Mokoena arresting the taxi rapist was critical to reassure victims of the crimes that the justice system works.
News
4 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police officers come under fire over violent arrest
Armed robbers attack motorcyclist in Edenvale
X