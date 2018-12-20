Highlights and low blows of the year that was

1 Zuma's exit.

After years of civil organisations and key ANC figures calling for his head, former president Jacob Zuma's exit on Valentine's Day was dramatic. He dug in his heels after being recalled by the NEC and told the nation through a TV interview he was going nowhere before he finally resigned.

2 State capture inquiry.

From August, the state capture inquiry heard evidence from witnesses who placed Zuma at the heart of state capture. These included current and former ministers Pravin Gordhan, Nhlanhla Nene, Ngwako Ramatlhodi, Barbara Hogan and other ANC stalwarts. The commission resumes in January.

3 Gigaba sex tape.

The disgraced former home affairs minister resigned after a video of him pleasuring himself went viral. The story turned him into a social media clown.

4 Nene, Supra and Manana walk.

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene resigned after disclosing that he lied about meeting the Guptas. In North West, former premier Supra Mahumapelo stepped down after communities revolted against him, while controversial former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana quit as an MP, before he could appear before the ANC's integrity commission.

5 VBS scandal unravels.

Called the great bank heist, the scandal that started last year and saw R1.8bn looted from the poor unravelled as prominent personalities from the ANC and EFF were implicated in dubious loans and payments.

6 SABC/PSL blackout wars.

This year was characterised by the never-ending television rights war between the SABC and Safa regarding the broadcasting of matches involving the PSL and our national teams.