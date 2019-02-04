South Africa

Timothy Omotoso sex pest case postponed for ConCourt ruling

By Devon Koen - 04 February 2019 - 14:59
Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused appeared for their rape and human trafficking case in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday morning.
Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused appeared for their rape and human trafficking case in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday morning.
Image: Werner Hills

Alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday morning‚ only for it to be postponed pending a Constitutional Court decision.

In December‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed applications for leave to appeal judge Mandela Makaula’s decisions not to recuse himself and have the charges against Omotoso and his co-accused quashed.

On Monday‚ state advocate Nceba Ntelwa told the court that he was in the process of compiling response papers for the Constitutional Court matter and requested the matter to be postponed.

Makaula allowed for the postponement in order for the court to be informed about the Constitutional Court decision.

Timothy Omotoso to ask ConCourt to quash charges

“We do not agree with the finding of the SCA and are proceeding with an application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal [against the ...
News
1 month ago

Omotoso and co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani face a total of 97 charges ranging from rape to human trafficking.

All three refused to enter pleas when the trial started‚ prompting Makaula to enter pleas of not guilty on their behalf.

Omotoso has been in custody since his dramatic April 2017 arrested at the Port Elizabeth airport.

Sitho and Sulani were granted R2‚000 bail each after their arrests in December 2017.

The matter was postponed to April 16.

- TMG Digital

READ MORE:

Council of Churches distances itself from alleged ‘sex pest’ pastor and slams defence counsel

The South African Council of Churches has slammed the treatment of Cheryl Zondi during her testimony in the Timothy Omotoso trial.
News
3 months ago

SCA dismisses Omotoso's application for judge's recusal

In his complaint, Omotoso's advocate Peter Daubermann had accused Makaula of having been prejudiced against his client
News
1 month ago

Omotoso's lawyer Peter Dauberman asks judge to recuse himself from case

Peter Dauberman‚ the lawyer representing rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso‚ has asked presiding officer Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse ...
News
3 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X