Come clean or fall off ANC MPs list - Losi

Cosatu has called on ANC members implicated in wrongdoing to recuse themselves from the party's list of candidates for parliament and provincial legislatures.

The call comes after explosive evidence was given by various executives of Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations - among others at the state capture commission of inquiry.

"Since the revelations have come out, you have less of those who are coming out and saying they want to go to the Zondo commission [of inquiry] to state their innocence," said Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi speaking at a media briefing yesterday following Cosatu's special central executive committee meeting.

Losi said the ANC's Nasrec national conference in 2017 agreed to protect the integrity of the organisation.

She said, therefore, anybody tainted by corruption - in particular those individuals who have failed to come forward to

either cross-examine or give testimony - should be the first to go.

"We are saying that in the process that you are also trying to clear your name if you have any intentions [to do so, the least you can do is to protect the integrity of the organisation and, of course, we understand that you are presumed innocent until proven guilty," said Losi.