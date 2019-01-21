Cosatu calls for ANC manifesto detail at lekgotla

Cosatu has called on the ANC to use the party's lekgotla to fulfil the assurances it gave thousands of supporters at its manifesto launch last weekend.

The lekgotla follows the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Irene, outside Pretoria, at the weekend and is the first for this year.

"For us, the lekgotla must include a new orientation because you can't adopt a manifesto and then pretend that you did not present it," said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

"A manifesto is a commitment and a promise so our position is that let's go to the lekgotla and give detail to the content of the manifesto."

The ANC lekgotla is a gathering of the governing party and its alliance partners to take stock of urgent priorities and to help guide the work of ANC officials deployed in government in the year ahead.