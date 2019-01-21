Cosatu calls for ANC manifesto detail at lekgotla
Cosatu has called on the ANC to use the party's lekgotla to fulfil the assurances it gave thousands of supporters at its manifesto launch last weekend.
The lekgotla follows the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Irene, outside Pretoria, at the weekend and is the first for this year.
"For us, the lekgotla must include a new orientation because you can't adopt a manifesto and then pretend that you did not present it," said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.
"A manifesto is a commitment and a promise so our position is that let's go to the lekgotla and give detail to the content of the manifesto."
The ANC lekgotla is a gathering of the governing party and its alliance partners to take stock of urgent priorities and to help guide the work of ANC officials deployed in government in the year ahead.
The aim of the meeting is to compile a plan of action to put into practice the commitments made in the January 8 statement and the party's election manifesto.
The meeting is also attended by ANC deployees in the government, including ministers and their deputies and directors-general, among others.
Pamla said the trade union federation is interested in whether or not the promises listed in the manifesto would be the message that Team South Africa - led by President Cyril Ramaphosa - would be conveying at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
"There's something worrying though when you consider that in between you have had the so-called Team SA. We are interested to hear what was the Davos rhetoric about because it intended to misinterpret the manifesto, not interpret it.
"We are not impressed by the rhetoric coming out of Davos after having been made to convince South Africans to fill a stadium for the manifesto in Durban," said Pamla.
Team South Africa leave for the WEF annual meetings tomorrow, comprising a diversity of stakeholders in SA society and the economy.
The outcomes of the NEC and lekgotla meetings will feed into Ramaphosa's state of the nation address scheduled for February 7.
The lekgotla is expected to end today.
The last ANC lekgotla in July focused mainly on the capacity of the state, economic transformation, ending corruption, and education, among others.
According to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, both meetings are expected to come up with a plan of action to put into practice the commitments made in the January 8 statement and the party's 2019 election manifesto.
"Today we are presenting what we were presenting as the ANC; the election manifesto and January 8 statement so that we chart the way and move as a united force to grow South Africa.
"We are going to break into commissions in terms of breaking down the manifesto and ensure that we implement what the president has committed the ANC government to do in the next five years," said Magashule.
Former presidents Jacob Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe were also part of the meeting.