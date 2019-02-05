Prosecute those implicated in state capture - Cosatu

Trade union federation Cosatu has called for a speedily prosecution of those accused of wrongdoing in government.

Speaking after the special central executive committee meeting held on Monday, the alliance partner said corruption has become an unbearable disease.

“The cancer of corruption has become endemic in this country, both the private sector and the public sector are responsible for the mess we are in,” general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Tuesday.

Ntshalintshali said law-enforcement agencies should immediately crack the whip following revelations at the commission of inquiry into state capture under way in Parktown, Johannesburg.