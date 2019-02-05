Prosecute those implicated in state capture - Cosatu
Trade union federation Cosatu has called for a speedily prosecution of those accused of wrongdoing in government.
Speaking after the special central executive committee meeting held on Monday, the alliance partner said corruption has become an unbearable disease.
“The cancer of corruption has become endemic in this country, both the private sector and the public sector are responsible for the mess we are in,” general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Tuesday.
Ntshalintshali said law-enforcement agencies should immediately crack the whip following revelations at the commission of inquiry into state capture under way in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Cosatu said the ANC and other political parties should not continue as if all is well, following explosive testimonies by former Bosasa executives.
“Political parties and other relevant organisations implicated in the corruption allegations should act decisively against the implicated individuals.”
Cosatu also wants those implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting and in state capture to recuse themselves from the ANC list for potential members who will be deployed to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.
The ANC is expected to submit 200 names to the Independent Electoral Commission once its national executive committee has given the approval after vetting has been completed.