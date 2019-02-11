Halala! Soweto Gospel Choir wins third Grammy

The Soweto Gospel Choir once again dazzled at the Grammy awards held on Sunday night in Los Angeles where they won the Best World Music Album.

Their album entitled Freedom was released in September last year as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations and features a selection of South African struggle songs.

The World Music Album is awarded for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings. Nominees in the category include Nigerian singer-songwriter Bombino, Malian singer-songwriter Fatoumata Diawara, Nigerian musical group Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, and Yiddish Glory’s work on The Lost Songs of World War II.

Formed in 2002, their first album Voices of Heaven reached number 1 on the Billboard’s World Music Chart in America after which the group rose to international acclaim.

This is the fifth time the group has been nominated for a Grammy. In 2007 and 2008 the group won a Grammy in the category for Best Traditional World Music

Last year the group performed at the Global Citizen festival held in Johannesburg alongside artists such as Beyonce, Jay-Z and Ed Sheeran.