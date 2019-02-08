What do Cyril Ramaphosa and Shepherd Bushiri have in common?

Shepherd Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG), was the most searched individual on Google SA this week, as church devotees were left shocked by their "prophet" being hauled into custody and court.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested by authorities at their Rustenburg hotel home last Friday on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.

Bushiri trended twice on Google Search: With more than 20,000 search queries on Monday for "Bushiri Breaking News" when they made their first court appearance; and with more than 100,000 search queries on the day of the arrest for "Bushiri".

President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans for 2019 was the other big Google ticket item, as he delivered his second state of the nation address (Sona). South Africans generated more than 100,000 search queries for "Sona 2019" on Wednesday and more than 10,000 queries for "Sona 2019 Time" on Thursday.