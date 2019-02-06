From Soweto‚ Limpopo and New York‚ hundreds of "faithful" flocked to Pretoria's specialised commercial court on Wednesday to pledge their support for the self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri - who they claim saved their lives.

"I used to be a drunkard mother who could not even take care of her children. Life was really tough for me and no one could help me … I wanted kill myself … but my papa saved me‚" Rosina Vuma of Soweto said of Bushiri.

Vuma‚ who was at the court by 5am‚ said her life had changed for the better after joining the Enlightened Christian Gathering in 2010.

"Papa changed my life‚ I can now take care of my kids like a normal mother does‚ even at night I sleep peacefully‚" she told our sister publication, TimesLIVE.