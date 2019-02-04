He and his wife Mary‚ who run several business enterprises in South Africa and abroad‚ were arrested on Friday on fraud and money laundering charges involving more than R15m. Mulaudzi said on Friday that the arrest took place at a "lavish hotel in Rustenburg".

"The Hawks’ case against the pair concerns alleged offences of fraud‚ money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). The crimes were committed from 2015 in relation to exchange control regulations related to foreign currency in an amount of $1‚147‚200 [about R15.3m]‚" said Mulaudzi after their arrest.

Hundreds of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church members flocked to the court on Monday morning. They threatened to boycott the upcoming 2019 general elections if Bushiri was not released.

They carried placards with messages of support‚ such as: "Major 1‚ innocent". Others held framed photos of Bushiri. Many chanted: "We want our father. You touch a prophet‚ you will see!"

A woman who was barred from entering court warned: "You are provoking God himself - do you know that?"

After learning that their "prophet" would spend another two nights behind bars‚ the crowd began marching through the streets near the court. Some prayed on their knees and appeared to be speaking in tongues.

"I will sleep on the street until my papa [Bushiri] is released - I don't care‚" one member said.

The crowd also sprayed a marked Hawks car with "anointed oil"‚ shouting "Fire! Fire!" as they did so. Police pushed the crowd away from the car.

Another popular but controversial pastor‚ Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng‚ was at the court to support Bushiri. He told Bushiri's supporters outside court that they needed to respect the police‚ warning them that if anything negative happened outside court‚ the media would report on it.