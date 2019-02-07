Pastor Shepherd Bushiri says he and his wife‚ Mary‚ have faced a lot of challenges in the past five weeks‚ including the alleged attempted murder of Mary.

He said his “wife [was] poisoned to within an inch of her life”.

Bushiri was addressing thousands of congregants via the church’s prophetic channel and on a live Facebook feed on Wednesday night.

Bushiri‚ who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering church‚ was speaking hours after he and Mary were granted bail‚ following four days in police custody.