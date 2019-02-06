Let law take its course in Bushiri's case

Supporters of controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri packed the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court when he and his wife, Mary, appeared on charges of fraud and money laundering on Monday.

It was sad to see how desperate they were for the man they call the "Major 1" to be freed, as they demanded that he be released from jail. They accused the government of cooking up charges against Bushiri as it "targeted" him.

But none of Bushiri's supporters gave us valid reasons why they believed the Major 1 was wrongfully arrested.

Instead, we heard wild statements of how wonderful the man of the cloth was, as one supporter asked reporters: "Where were they as papa rose my father from the dead?" If that had happened it would have made headlines across the world, as people would have rushed to see "modern day Lazarus".