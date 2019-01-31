Samwu Limpopo deputy secretary Ronald Mani shot dead

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it is devastated after the death of its Limpopo deputy secretary Ronald Mani, who was shot and killed at his home village of Tshisahulu outside Thohoyandou on Wednesday.

Mani led the union in various capacities at local and regional levels until his election as deputy secretary in 2016.

Samwu general secretary Simon Mathe said Mani was killed in cold blood just hours after attending a general meeting at his workplace at the Vhembe District Municipality offices in Thohoyandou.

"His shooting comes days after the attempted assassination of Timson "TT" Tshililo, also an employee of the Vhembe District Municipality and former Samwu Limpopo chairperson. Tshililo is currently recovering in hospital.

"We are definitely convinced that the two shootings are related as both victims are employees of the municipality and have been in the forefront of protests which led to the removal of mayors who illegally invested money with the now liquidated VBS Mutual Bank," Mathe said.