SABC in jam over 'VBS looters' - Broadcaster sued for linking three men with bank

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is being sued for R3m for allegedly linking three Limpopo men to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

This comes after the public broadcaster aired a video clip showing three men being chauffeured in a car in which they speak about living the high life.

In the video clip which was circulated on social media last year, the three men speaking in Venda are shown seemingly distributing large sums of money among themselves.

Israel Nemafhohoni, along with two unnamed friends, are now suing the SABC for defamation, demanding R1m each. When approached for comment yesterday, Nemafhohoni referred all questions to their lawyer, Thomas Dzivhani.

Dzivhani confirmed to Sowetan that they are taking the public broadcaster to court for airing the video.