South Africa

SABC in jam over 'VBS looters' - Broadcaster sued for linking three men with bank

By Kgothatso Madisa - 25 January 2019 - 08:26
A screengrab of a video which the SABC is said to have aired last year, linking the above men to the looting at VBS Mutual Bank. /YOUTUBE
A screengrab of a video which the SABC is said to have aired last year, linking the above men to the looting at VBS Mutual Bank. /YOUTUBE

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is being sued for R3m for allegedly linking three Limpopo men to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

This comes after the public broadcaster aired a video clip showing three men being chauffeured in a car in which they speak about living the high life.

In the video clip which was circulated on social media last year, the three men speaking in Venda are shown seemingly distributing large sums of money among themselves.

Israel Nemafhohoni, along with two unnamed friends, are now suing the SABC for defamation, demanding R1m each. When approached for comment yesterday, Nemafhohoni referred all questions to their lawyer, Thomas Dzivhani.

Dzivhani confirmed to Sowetan that they are taking the public broadcaster to court for airing the video.

'Limpopo ANC leaders knew of VBS donation'

Limpopo ANC finance manager Imtyaaz Mohamed says his dealings with VBS Bank were above board, with the full knowledge of party leaders.
News
1 month ago

"There was a video clip where they were saying this money is for who and this money is for who ... I'm sure you have watched that video," he said.

The three men work for an undertaker based in Venda, known as Vho-Makhadzi Funeral Services.

Dzivhani said the SABC defamed his clients by alleging that the money seen in the clip was proceeds of criminal activities linked to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

"Yes, there's a matter pending in the high court regarding defamation of character," said Dzivhani, who said they approached the courts following the SABC's unwillingness to settle the matter out of court.

Dzivhani said that the SABC aired the video on various channels including on Izindaba (news) on SABC1 as well as on its 24-hour news channel 404 on DStv.

"That video was playing on the SABC and they were alleging that these are the people who squandered VBS money. It aired sometime last year, I don't have the exact date with me," said Dzivhani.

ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza resigns after VBS saga

Msiza has ‘accepted’ a decision by the ANC’s national working committee that he must step aside until his name is cleared
News
1 month ago

He said that they approached the SABC to make it aware that it was wrongfully linking his clients to VBS, to which the public broadcaster requested proof.

But, the SABC stopped responding after they presented it with the evidence it had requested.

They then served the SABC with a letter of demand late last year.

Sowetan could not find the clip that the SABC aired of the men but the public broadcaster confirmed that it was "aware of the matter" but could not comment further, saying it was "sub judice".

VBS guy living the life???

Posted by Vytjie Mentor on Friday, 29 June 2018

READ MORE:

Sacked VBS-linked Limpopo mayors to be charged

Limpopo ANC deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani jumped before she could be pushed.
News
1 month ago

Vhembe mayor Florence Radzilani resigns over VBS, others to follow

Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane says the provincial executive committee (PEC) resolved to release seven mayors who invested ...
News
1 month ago

Floyd Shivambu 'used influence' to get VBS Mutual Bank home loan - report

Did Floyd Shivambu “use his influence” at VBS Mutual Bank to secure a home loan to buy a house for his parents?
News
1 month ago

Floyd Shivambu and the VBS home loan: 'A wild goose chase!'

Team Floyd or nah? Mzansi is undecided as new allegations involving the EFF Deputy President surface.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X