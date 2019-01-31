R1m wasted on four months' training of military veterans to become firefighters

The department of military veterans has allegedly wasted close to R1m on four months' training of military veterans to become firefighters.

But the beneficiaries of the initiative have since been left in limbo without jobs after the Emfuleni municipality pleaded bankruptcy when they turned up for employment.

At least 14 of the 21 members of the South African Military Veterans Association who underwent training last year have staged a sit-in at the Vereeniging fire station demanding to be employed.

The 21 included former ex-soldiers and some dependants of the veterans.

They said they completed a four-month firefighting and rescue operation course with the hope of gaining employment at the municipality. Their training last year at the St Francis firefighting academy was paid for by the department of military veterans at a cost of more than R38000 per person.