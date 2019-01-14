VBS-implicated CFO changes councils

Greater Tzaneen local municipality in Limpopo has been accused of failing to take action against its chief financial officer, who was implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal during stint at Makhado Local Municipality.

The municipality's CFO, Palesa Makhubela, was implicated after advocate Terry Motau found WhatsApp conversations between her and politician Kabelo Matsepe in which Makhubela allegedly demanded R33,000 for her role in facilitating the investment.

She was Makhado municipality's CFO at the time.

The municipality invested R61m in the collapsed VBS.

SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) provincial secretary Patrick Aphane said the municipality was failing its people by keeping someone who had unduly benefited from the public funds.

"The provincial government's forensic report was very clear that all municipal managers and CFOs who had invested the money [in VBS] should step down. Now that they are aware Makhubela is implicated, they shouldn't hide behind legal opinions, they must be rational and terminate her contract," Aphane said.

Makhubela was not available for comment at the time of going to print yesterday.