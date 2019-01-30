Nomgcobo Jiba not 'fit and proper' for top NPA jobs: Glynnis Breytenbach

Former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach said she believed there were ulterior motives behind the appointment of Nomgcobo Jiba as deputy national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and her subsequent appointment as acting NDPP in 2012.

Breytenbach told the inquiry into Jiba's and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office, headed by retired judge Yvonne Mokgoro, that she was surprised by Jiba’s "elevation" in the NPA.

"She wasn’t necessarily a fit and proper person and I had misgivings of her integrity,"she said.