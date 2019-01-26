Hot, leaky containers make learning hard

Pupils of Oakdale secondary school in Ennerdale, Johannesburg south, were looking forward to using their smart board classrooms until their hopes were dashed when a storm ripped the roofing off four of their classrooms.

A disappointed 17-year-old grade 12 pupil said: "We are back on working with worksheets and we don't know how long it is going to take to fix our classes."

The pupil said the containers they were using as temporary classrooms were very hot "especially after the first break".

"It is difficult for us to concentrate as a result pupils are forever going out to get water which disturbs teaching."

Another pupil complained about the leaky containers on rainy days.