Hot, leaky containers make learning hard
Pupils of Oakdale secondary school in Ennerdale, Johannesburg south, were looking forward to using their smart board classrooms until their hopes were dashed when a storm ripped the roofing off four of their classrooms.
A disappointed 17-year-old grade 12 pupil said: "We are back on working with worksheets and we don't know how long it is going to take to fix our classes."
The pupil said the containers they were using as temporary classrooms were very hot "especially after the first break".
"It is difficult for us to concentrate as a result pupils are forever going out to get water which disturbs teaching."
Another pupil complained about the leaky containers on rainy days.
"We thought they were going to be fixed during the holidays but we were surprised to see them in the same situation," she said.
School governing body chairperson, Jacky Schutte, said the department was aware about the situation at the school but nothing has been done.
"Those temporary classroom don't even have electricity. The situation is very demoralising for our teachers as they are also complaining about the heat. Our children have potential to get better marks but they are discouraged by their school's situation," Schutte said
Kwadedangendlale secondary in Zola North, Soweto, also has infrastructure issues.
Bricks are falling off the walls of the school.
At Ditau primary, also in Soweto, ceilings have collapsed and some doors missing.