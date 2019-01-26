South Africa

Hot, leaky containers make learning hard

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 26 January 2019 - 09:43
Oakdale secondary school in Ennerdale, Johannesburg south, is experiencing shortage of classes after a storm hit four classrooms, forcing pupils to attend classes in containers.
Oakdale secondary school in Ennerdale, Johannesburg south, is experiencing shortage of classes after a storm hit four classrooms, forcing pupils to attend classes in containers.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Pupils of Oakdale secondary school in Ennerdale, Johannesburg south, were looking forward to using their smart board classrooms until their hopes were dashed when a storm ripped the roofing off four of their classrooms.

A disappointed 17-year-old grade 12 pupil said: "We are back on working with worksheets and we don't know how long it is going to take to fix our classes."

The pupil said the containers they were using as temporary classrooms were very hot "especially after the first break".

"It is difficult for us to concentrate as a result pupils are forever going out to get water which disturbs teaching."

Another pupil complained about the leaky containers on rainy days.

Review offers hope to students whose applications for funding were rejected by the NSFAS

NSFAS administrator, Dr Randall Carolissen, has called for the review of the 109 000 applications that were rejected for the 2019 academic year.
News
2 days ago

"We thought they were going to be fixed during the holidays but we were surprised to see them in the same situation," she said.

School governing body chairperson, Jacky Schutte, said the department was aware about the situation at the school but nothing has been done.

"Those temporary classroom don't even have electricity. The situation is very demoralising for our teachers as they are also complaining about the heat. Our children have potential to get better marks but they are discouraged by their school's situation," Schutte said

Kwadedangendlale secondary in Zola North, Soweto, also has infrastructure issues.

Bricks are falling off the walls of the school.

At Ditau primary, also in Soweto, ceilings have collapsed and some doors missing.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X