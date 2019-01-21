University of Pretoria's Tawana Kupe breaks with the past as he carves new path

"The minute we use two languages people think it is still an Afrikaans university. But it is now just a South African university.

"This will help the university reduce costs as everything was duplicated," he said.

"I am very honoured and privileged to take over the reins at this institution which is one of the hidden jewels of the South African higher education. There is a lot that still needs to be done because the majority of academics are still white. "

Kupe's appointment was initially met with fears there would be an exodus of academics following the resignation of the previous vice-chancellor, Professor Cheryl de la Rey, who is to head the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

"We know that in South Africa before 1994 there was an exclusion of black people from institutions like these, but there was also a lot of quality built into them.

"We have plans that will be put in place using the Employment Equity Act to appoint qualified and experienced black people," Kupe said.

He said people should not be worried about standards dropping, but should take comfort that more qualified academics would be appointed.

Of the black academics to be appointed, he said one might find they are more qualified than their white colleagues.

Kupe said it was his aim to ensure there would be an increased number of highly qualified black academics to join the university.

"We don't want South Africans to still think that UP is an Afrikaans university. It is a changing university even though there are still challenges we have to deal with. The majority of students are black and not white. The name of residences still reflect the old apartheid names, even though the majority of students are black," he said.