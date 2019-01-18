School defies shortages to produce top matric results

In grades 8 and 9 classrooms, pupils either squatted on the floor or up to four shared a desk. Some pupils sat on dustbins during lessons.

Though grade 12 classrooms were lesser affected by the furniture shortages, the matrics too have to get by with meagre resources. This has made their effort in the 2018 examinations an incredible achievement, improving from a mere 47% in 2017.

The 11-year-old school has also been the victim of vandalism. All the smart boards, which make "paperless" education possible, have been stolen. Half of the school does not have windows.

"We try very hard to stay focused and also motivate these children to do their school work. Unfortunately, I cannot stand the whole hour and I find myself having to share a chair with a pupil," said one of the teachers.

A 14-year-old grade 8 pupil, who made use of the armrest of her chair to balance her notebook in order to write some notes from the chalkboard, complained that it was strenuous for her to complete her school work on time.

"We have to arrive very early in class to be able to get a desk or a chair or we are forced to sit on the floor," she said.