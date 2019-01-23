Education lekgotla punts for expansion in entrepreneurship
It has been recommended on the last day of the Basic Education Sector Legotla that entrepreneurship would be expanded vigorously across all subjects to ensure that activities are learner-centred and challenge-based.
The third lekgotla took place at the Birchwood hotel in Boksburg on the east rand. President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the opening speech calling from zero tolerance of racism, sexism, bullying, violence and other forms of antisocial behaviour at schools.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the commission recommended that there is a need to continue to strengthen the foundations of learning in the early grades.
“The recommendations from the commissions added to the success of this lekgotla,” Motshekga said.
Some of the recommendations included the need to strengthen reading as a key priority, particularly in the early grades, and the intensification of the rollout of information and communications technology (ICT) for the development and sustenance of skills for a changing world and the fourth industrial revolution.
The need for the strategic introduction of coding in the early years of schooling was also stressed, as well as for teacher skills to be developed to manage the demands of a competence-based curriculum and for the provision of resources necessary for practical subjects and tasks.
Motshekga said they had an engaging time in plenary sessions and commissions. “All that is expected of us now is to interrogate the recommendations and categorise them into short, medium and long-term deliverables and, more importantly, to implement them and report on them quarterly so that we can present a consolidated progress report at the next lekgotla,” Motshekga said.