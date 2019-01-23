Education lekgotla punts for expansion in entrepreneurship

It has been recommended on the last day of the Basic Education Sector Legotla that entrepreneurship would be expanded vigorously across all subjects to ensure that activities are learner-centred and challenge-based.

The third lekgotla took place at the Birchwood hotel in Boksburg on the east rand. President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the opening speech calling from zero tolerance of racism, sexism, bullying, violence and other forms of antisocial behaviour at schools.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the commission recommended that there is a need to continue to strengthen the foundations of learning in the early grades.

“The recommendations from the commissions added to the success of this lekgotla,” Motshekga said.