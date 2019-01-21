Ramaphosa calls for zero tolerance of racism and other social ills at schools

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for zero tolerance of racism, sexism, bullying, violence and other forms of antisocial behaviour at schools.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the third Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, which is under way at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, on the east rand. The lekgotla is hosted by the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga.

“We must stand firm against school governing bodies that deny children access to schools on the basis of their linguistic backgrounds. We need to mobilise communities, civic and nongovernmental organisations to prevent the vandalism of schools as part of service delivery protests.

“We cannot allow our children to be denied their rights to education because we as adults have certain grievances to raise with another,” he said.