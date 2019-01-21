Thugs hit Tshwane school for gadgets
As police swooped on four men on Friday in connection with the Menzi Primary School robbery in Tsakane, another school was hit by robbers in Tshwane.
Police have confirmed that two suspects were arrested following yet another brazen robbery at a school, this time at Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa Secondary School in Winterveldt, north of Pretoria.
Criminals allegedly pounced on the school in Slovo Section just before 7am and made off with laptops, projectors, cellphones and iPads all worth nearly R500,000.
Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they were investigating the possibility that the suspects might have been involved in other school break-ins.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the incident.
"Police arrived quickly to assist and the car as well as some of the gadgets were found. [Two] suspects were also apprehended."
The robbery at the Pretoria school was committed on the same day the police in Johannesburg arrested four suspects alleged to be behind another robbery at the state-of-the-art Menzi Primary School.
At Menzi, close to 200 computers and other electronic items were stolen.
Police recovered 22 tablets and three laptops at the All-In- One shop in the Johannesburg CBD believed to have been taken from the school during the robbery.
A police source close to the investigation told Sowetan an informant provided information that led to where the stolen school equipment was kept.
The officer said their investigation could yield further recovery of equipment.
At the Winterveldt school, a parent who did not want to be named told Sowetan one of the alleged criminals entered the school pretending to be a parent who was looking for space for his child.
"The men entered the principal's office. One of them had a gun. They ordered the principal, the gardener and a woman who works in the office, to lie down," said the parent.
The men allegedly took the keys to the storeroom where they stole the equipment.
"They took the principal's car keys and loaded the goods in the car before they drove off," she said.
Makhubele said the police later received information about the stolen goods and the car that was spotted at a house in the area.
Meanwhile, the residents of Tsakane have been warned not to buy stolen items in their area.
School governing body chairperson Lizzie Thanjekwayo said a community meeting was called with the aim of working with the police.
A parent, Jeremiah Ngubeni, said: "It was a productive meeting. People came up with different leads."
The four arrested suspects will appear in the Tsakane Magistrate's Court today.