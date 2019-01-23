Review offers hope to students whose applications for funding were rejected by the NSFAS

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator, Dr Randall Carolissen, has called for the review of the 109 000 applications that were rejected for the 2019 academic year.

Of the 417 000 applications received, more than 300 000 students have been approved, pending registration at public institutions for NSFAS-funded qualifications.

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said of the 109 000 unsuccessful applications, more than 60 000 have subsequently been declared financially eligible.

“There are unfortunately some students who have been unsuccessful based on information that we received from credit bureaus regarding their household income. Should a student want to dispute this outcome because of changes to the household income or Sassa (SA Social Security Agency) status, they may lodge an appeal by providing the necessary documentation to NSFAS,” Mamabolo said.