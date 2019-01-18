Some equipment recovered as four suspects are nabbed for Menzi Primary School break-in
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened at Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Monday night.
Criminals got away with close to 200 computer equipment, a plasma TV and other electronic goods during a robbery at the state-of-the-art school which was officially opened only last week.
Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the police have recovered the stolen items.
“An intelligence-driven operation by detectives from Ekurhuleni East Cluster and Trio Task Team led [police] members to the Johannesburg CBD where four suspects aged between 23 and 38 were arrested. During the arrest, police recovered 22 tablets and 3 laptops believed to have been taken from the school during the business robbery,” Makhubele said.
He said investigations are ongoing as the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out. “Police are also searching for the remaining stolen items, and are thus appealing to members of the community who may have information on the suspects or the stolen goods to contact Tsakane police station on 011-363-5347 or contact crime stop on 0860010111,” Makhubele said.
The four arrested suspects will appear in the Tsakane magistrate's court on Monday.