Four suspects nabbed for Menzi Primary School break-in

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened at Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Monday night.

Criminals got away with close to 200 computer equipment, a plasma TV and other electronic goods during a robbery at the state-of-the-art school which was officially opened only last week.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the police have recovered the stolen items. “An intelligence-driven operation by detectives from Ekurhuleni East Cluster and Trio Task Team led [police] members to the Johannesburg CBD where four suspects aged between 23 and 38 were arrested.