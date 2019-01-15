Gunshots, explosion send office workers fleeing in Kenyan capital

At least one explosion and sustained gunfire at an upscale hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital sent workers fleeing for their lives on Tuesday, an attack claimed by Somali Islamist group al Shabaab that it said was ongoing.

A plume of smoke rose above the 14 Riverside Drive complex. Firefighters extinguished three cars ablaze by the entrance as armed security personnel headed in and other armed officers escorted shocked workers out, many with their hands up.

A woman shot in the leg was carried out and three men emerged covered in blood. Some office workers climbed out of windows. Many told Reuters that they had had to leave colleagues behind, still huddled under their desks.

"There's a grenade in the bathroom," an officer yelled as police rushed out from one building.

A picture of the grounds on Twitter showed what appeared to be a human leg lying on the ground.