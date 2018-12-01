Court orders SASSA to pay grants into accounts chosen by beneficiaries

The Pretoria High Court on Wednesday handed down an interim order requiring the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) to pay social grants into accounts chosen by grant beneficiaries.

This comes after complaints that SASSA had implemented a programme to pay beneficiaries through the Post Office against beneficiaries’ instructions.

Net1 subsidiary Moneyline Financial Services and 14 grant beneficiaries brought an urgent application against SASSA and the Minister of Social Development, Susan Shabangu.

The grant recipients’ payments had been redirected to Postbank accounts which were opened on their behalf and against their will.

The applicants asked the court to respect the wishes of beneficiaries who elected to receive grant payments through EasyPay Everywhere (EPE) accounts held at Grindrod Bank and administered by Moneyline.

Judge Hans Fabricius ordered SASSA to process the consent forms of the 14 applicants by 1 December 2018 so as to allow them to receive grant payments into an account of their choosing. He also ordered SASSA to process all other consent forms within two weeks of submission. Those beneficiaries who provided biometric as opposed to written consent are also to be paid their grants into EPE accounts, unless they specifically instruct otherwise.

The case stems from a change in regulations requiring beneficiaries to complete consent forms directing the agency to pay grants into accounts of their choosing, failing which payment would be made through the Postbank accounts opened on their behalf at the Post Office.

The consent forms had to be personally delivered to SASSA.

Moneyline director Nunthakumarin Pillay said in an affidavit that hundreds of thousands of grant beneficiaries experienced delays in receiving grants as a result of SASSA officials failing to process consent forms directing the agency where to pay the funds.

Instead, grant beneficiaries were being migrated without their consent to Post Office accounts.