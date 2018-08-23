Entertainment

Arthur Mafokate's woman-bashing trial resumes

By Julia Madibogo - 23 August 2018 - 11:04
Arthur Mafokate
Image: Thulani Mbele

Music label boss and kwaito star Arthur Mafokate's assault trial resumes in the Midrand magistrate's court today.

The music executive is accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and musician Cici at his Midrand home last year.

During cross examination in previous appearances during the trial, Thwala alleged that Mafokate dragged her with his car for a few metres,  causing  injuries to her pelvic area.

Thwala was admitted at Netcare Waterfall private hospital where she underwent hip surgery.

Spotting black pants and a black jacket paired with a white T-shirt, Thwala appeared jolly as she was surrounded by friends and family including her mother.

Mafokate arrived early and sat inside his car at the mall opposite the court.

He was called in to the court room shortly after 10am.

Arthur Mafokate's daughter Owami follows parents' footsteps

Arthur's daughter sets dance floor on fire as DJ.
5 days ago

