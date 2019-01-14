South Africa

Moment of silence for Masinga at matches

By Mninawa Ntloko - 14 January 2019 - 08:13
Phil Masinga after his winning goal against Congo at FNB Stadium.
Image: DUIF DU TOIT/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has observed a moment of silence for late Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga.

The PSL announced that the moment of silence would be observed at all Absa Premiership, National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Challenge matches held yesterday.

"The PSL will observe a moment of silence to remember the life of Masinga - a man who contributed immensely to the history of our football," the PSL said in a statement.

"Today, the League joins the rest of Africa and the world in mourning Masinga's passing," it said.

Masinga was born on June 28 1969 in Klerksdorp in the North West and died in a Johannesburg hospital yesterday morning. He was 49 years old.

