I suffered sexual and emotional abuse at Arthur Mafokate's hands - Cici

RnB singer Busisiwe "Cici" Thwala stunned the court when she revealed how she suffered sexual, emotional and financial abuse at the hands of her famous boyfriend and record label boss Arthur Mafokate.

Thwala, who was signed to Mafokate's 999 Music, made the shocking revelations at the Midrand magistrate's court were Mafokate is on trial for assault.

Speaking during cross examination, Thwala said: "I have been physically, emotionally, sexually and financially abused..."

Thwala went on to said she did not report any of these cases of abuse before because she was scared and, as a public figure, she feared her cases would be publicised.