New guidelines for cabinet members’ perks to be handed over this week

Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo is expected to submit the final draft of a revised ministerial handbook to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week - but she was mum on exactly what would be cut from the list of perks.

Dlodlo indicated in an interview that she was determined to bring the review of the controversial documents that sets out the office perks for cabinet ministers and their deputies to an end following a decade-long review process.

Dlodlo also came out in support of a "pay-freeze" for senior civil servants and other highly-paid public office bearers such as ministers‚ MPs and judges as the government tries to rein in the public sector wage bill that currently hovers at around R587-billion a year.

Dlodlo said it was "unfortunate" that it had taken almost ten years for the review of the ministerial handbook to be concluded - but said the matter should be settled this week.

Government announced the review of the ministerial handbook in 2009 following public pressure after it emerged that ministers in the then Jacob Zuma administration had embarked on a shopping spree‚ buying luxurious vehicles shortly after assuming office.