ANCYL demands R1bn youth development and no experience for state jobs

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal is pushing ahead with its demand for the eThekwini municipality to allocate R1bn for youth development - and is also targeting the private sector to scrap “experience requirements” for entry-level jobs.

The ANCYL also wants young people to be members of the provincial legislature and the National Assembly. It said youth-owned businesses must benefit from government departments to improve job creation.

These are some of the resolutions taken by the ANCYL in the eThekwini region during its two-day regional congress at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The thrust of the congress was the assessment of the league’s political approach to youth development and challenges facing young people‚ such as unemployment‚ drug abuse and violence against women and children.

ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said on Wednesday the league would intensify the struggle for economic freedom.

“This means that they will push hard on policies to make the lives of youth better. They welcomed the decision following the conference of the ANC Youth League to scrap experience requirements and we further resolved that we are now going to take this approach to the private sector because we also want it to be implemented by the private sector‚” he said.

The government has scrapped the experience requirement as a requisite for people applying for entry-level jobs.

The amended regulations announced by public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo are to address high youth unemployment. These will come into effect on April 1.