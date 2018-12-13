Amajita believe Cosafa is in bag

While he's confident about defending the Cosafa under-20 championship, South Africa coach Thabo Senong has cautioned his troops against underestimating Zimbabwe as the two nations face off in the final today in Kitwe, Zambia.

(Kickoff at Nkana Stadium is 3.30pm.)

SA scored 10 goals and never conceded en route to the final.

It was Lyle Foster's solitary strike against Angola in the semifinals on Tuesday that sent Amajita to the decider.

Zimbabwe dispatched the hosts Zambia 2-1 to book their berth in the final.

"We are very optimistic that we will retain our title but we cannot underestimate our opponents Zimbabwe. Just like us, Zimbabwe have been in form in this tournament," said Senong.

"They [Zimbabwe] brought in good players who know how to attack. We just need to respect them and come up with a proper game plan to help us win the match."