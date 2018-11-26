Documentary on Ontlametse Phalatse on hold

So unpleasant is the situation that Mokwena declared that her five-year-old company is hanging by a thread as it faces bankruptcy. She also revealed that she was unable to pay her staff, suppliers and freelancers after the department failed to honour its deal.

"Worse, Prosperita Productions had been giving Ontlametse Phalatse's family financial support, and because we couldn't give them more, they think I am hogging money while profiting from their loss and daughter's story," she wrote.

The project that, according to Mokwena, was approved by the department in June 2017 entails the screening of documentary My Attractive Life to schools in the province. The company aimed to motivate pupils through the life of Phalatse, who died aged 18 last year after living with a rare genetic disorder called progeria.

Mokwena said she roped in corporate social investment sponsors like Edcon to provide school shoes and advertisers to build awareness. But delays from the department resulted in it not taking off the ground.

"Let me mention at this point that I was given a run-around that included meeting officials on the sidelines of community events, malls and BP garages as those who were responsible for signing the appointment letter led me to believe that they are very busy.

"The department has failed us greatly. They have stalled a much-needed plan to improve lives across the province," Mokwena wrote.