Man arrested for abduction of Durban businesswomen Marta Rubilar

A man with alleged links to the hijacking and abduction of 54-year-old Durban businesswoman Marta Rubilar has been arrested, with police hot on the heels of his three accomplices.

Police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said a 28-year-old man had been nabbed during a raid. Details of the raid were not provided.

Rubilar was hijacked and kidnapped by a gang of men outside her place of work on Powell Road in Morningside on Friday morning. CCTV footage of her abduction went viral. It showed her being bundled into her own car by a group of men who had been waiting for her.