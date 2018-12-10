Man arrested for abduction of Durban businesswomen Marta Rubilar
A man with alleged links to the hijacking and abduction of 54-year-old Durban businesswoman Marta Rubilar has been arrested, with police hot on the heels of his three accomplices.
Police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said a 28-year-old man had been nabbed during a raid. Details of the raid were not provided.
Rubilar was hijacked and kidnapped by a gang of men outside her place of work on Powell Road in Morningside on Friday morning. CCTV footage of her abduction went viral. It showed her being bundled into her own car by a group of men who had been waiting for her.
Footage of Marta Rubilar being abducted in a hijacking in Durban on Friday December 7.
Rubilar was found unharmed several hours later in Newlands West by police officers who were on patrol. Her car was found abandoned in KwaMashu.
"A case of hijacking and kidnapping was opened at the Durban Central police station," said Zwane.
"Police arrested a 28-year-old suspect who will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The search for other suspects is ongoing," he said.