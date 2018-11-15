Land expropriation law change ‘won’t happen before elections’

The ANC has conceded that it will be impossible to pass the constitutional amendment bill required to allow for expropriation of land without compensation before next year’s elections.

The ANC in parliament made the concession just hours after the constitutional review committee gave the nod for the house to make changes to section 25 of the constitution, which relates to property ownership.

This follows months of public consultation on the matter, a process which saw committee MPs travelling to all provinces to conduct public hearings and consider written submissions.

The text of the resolution adopted on Thursday morning stated that “parliament must table, process and pass a constitutional amendment bill before the end of the 5th democratic parliament in order to allow for expropriation without compensation”.