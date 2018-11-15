Changes to constitution for land expropriation get nod from MPs

MPs from the DA, COPE, ACDP and the Freedom Front Plus, were opposed to the motion, claiming the committee had committed serious procedural flaws in how it had processed hundreds of thousands of oral and written submissions it had received from interested parties from across the country.

In terms of the proposal, parliament will "urgently establish a mechanism to effect the necessary amendment to the relevant part of section 25 of the constitution".

Lewis Nzimande, an ANC MP who is also the co-chairperson of the CRC, said such a mechanism could either be a newly set up ad hoc committee or one of the existing committees of parliament once their resolution were approved by the two houses of parliament. These are the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

This marks the end of a lengthy process that saw MPs criss-crossing the country while conducting public hearings on the land question that attracted the attention of thousands of citizens and other stakeholders. During the process, parliament received an unprecedented number of written submissions.