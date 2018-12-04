Parliament gives go-ahead for land expropriation without compensation

The National Assembly has adopted the constitutional review committee's report recommending a constitutional amendment to expropriate land without compensation.

209 MPs voted in favour of the report, with 91 voting against it and no abstentions.

This means that parliament can start a process of amending the constitution, and ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu indicated immediately after the results were announced that he would bring a motion to this effect on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the ANC has called on parties opposed to expropriation of land without compensation to reconsider their stance, especially their threats to take the process for legal review.